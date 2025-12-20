Investors Gain From SEBI's Mutual Fund Fee Reset; Experts Warn of Lower Research, Distribution Support

The Securities and Exchange Board of India recently unveiled a set of structural changes aimed at rationalising mutual fund costs and improving transparency by lowering the brokerage and expense ratio costs.

The market regulator’s long-awaited overhaul of mutual fund expense rules has turned out to be far less disruptive than initially feared. While investors stand to benefit from lower costs and clearer disclosures, the sharp relief rally in asset management company (AMC) stocks suggests that the market had already priced in a far harsher regulatory outcome.

But few experts say that while these reforms are investor-friendly on the surface, they could have unintended consequences for research quality and distribution incentives over the longer term.

At its latest board meeting, the SEBI unveiled a set of structural changes aimed at rationalising mutual fund costs and improving transparency.

The most significant of these is the introduction of a Base Expense Ratio (BER), which separates fund management and operating costs from statutory levies such as GST and securities transaction tax (STT).

In addition, SEBI has opted for a 10 basis point cut in overall total expense ratios (TER), well short of the 15 bps reduction proposed earlier, removed the additional 5 bps TER allowed on schemes with exit loads, and revised brokerage caps to 6 bps for equity cash trades and 2 bps for derivatives, excluding statutory levies. These changes will take effect from April 2026, giving the industry time to adjust.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The final framework has been widely described as a “middle-ground” solution that avoids sharp margin shocks for AMCs. This moderation was welcomed by the market, particularly after months of uncertainty following SEBI’s October discussion paper.