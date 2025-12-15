Great Indian Asset Allocation: Mutual Funds To Equities—Common Man Prefers Investments Over Savings In 2025

A “digitally native, demographically diverse investor base” has resulted in the shift towards investment attitude. In the last five years, digital platforms accounted for 80% of direct equity investors and nearly 35% of mutual fund investors. The report highlighted that there has been a consistent shift from speculative trading in direct equities to long-term mutual fund investing through systematic investment plans or SIPs.

Domestic benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex have delivered 10%–15% returns in the last 10 years, reinforcing the long-term value of equity investing. Salaried individuals had the highest allocation to MFs via SIPs, while business owners skewed more towards direct equities.

Data also showed that Gen Z investors are more reactive to market movements, while salaried Gen X investors exhibit more steady behavior. Dematerialized accounts grew nearly five times over the last five years, because of a post-pandemic boom in initial public offerings or IPOs.

"Regulatory support and strong investor protection measures have led to an investor shift toward capital markets. As more outreach efforts—via regulators, digital platforms and influencers—increase, the investor base will expand," said Monika Halan, Chairperson, IPEF, SEBI.