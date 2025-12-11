November AMFI Data: Equity MF Inflows Spike, Investment In Smallcaps Up Rs 1,000 Crore
The small-cap funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 4,406.90 crore, while the net inflows stood at Rs 3,476.04 crore in October.
Actively managed equity mutual funds recorded a Rs 29,911.05 crore inflow during November, up by 21% as compared to the inflow of Rs 24,690.33 crore recorded in October, as per the monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India.
Inflows across the board saw a steep rise as compared to October, with Flexi Cap funds leading the inflow. Net inflow of the mutual fund industry stood at Rs 32,755 crore, as compared to an inflow of Rs 2.15 lakh crore the previous month.
Actively-Managed Equity Funds
Large-cap funds recorded an inflow of Rs 1,639.80 crore, against Rs 971.97 crore in October. The mid-cap category saw an inflow of Rs 4,486.9 crore, while the net flows into the category in the preceding month were Rs 3,807.11 crore.
The small-cap funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 4,406.90 crore, while the net inflows stood at Rs 3,476.04 crore in October.
Flexi-cap fund inflow slipped to Rs 8,135.0 crore, compared to the Rs 8,928.71 crore inflow in the previous month.
Inflows into the sectoral and thematic category saw a 36.5% rise from the previous month. Inflows into the category stood at Rs 1,864.99 crore. The inflows into sectoral and thematic funds had stood at Rs 1,366.16 crore in the previous month.
SIP Contribution
The SIP contribution fell to Rs 29,445 crore in November, as compared to Rs 29,529 crore in October 2025.
Debt Funds
Debt funds recorded an outflow of Rs 25,692.63 crore in the month of November, against an inflow of Rs 1.59 lakh crore in October.
Overnight funds recorded an outflow of Rs 37,624.5 crore against Rs 24,050.5 crore last month. Liquid funds also recorded an outflow of Rs 14,050.72 crore, compared to an inflow of Rs 89,375.12 crore in October.
Hybrid And Passive Funds
Hybrid schemes saw inflows worth Rs 13,299.2 crore, against the Rs 14,156.40 crore inflow recorded in the preceding month. Arbitrage funds saw inflows, with Rs 4,191.9 crore coming in during this month. The category recorded inflows worth Rs 6,919.77 crore in the month of October.
In the passive fund category, flows worth Rs 15,385.02 crore were recorded in November, compared to Rs 16,668.42 crore in October.
Gold ETFs saw inflows nearly halved worth Rs 3,741.79 crore during this month, from Rs 7,743.19 crore during October.
New Fund Offerings
The total inflows into active equity accounted for by NFOs stood at Rs 2,458 crore in the month of November. Other ETF funds saw the most number of NFOs, with four launches during the month. The inflows during the month of October stood at Rs 4,173 crore.
The month of November saw a total of 24 new fund offerings across categories, pulling in Rs 3,126 crore worth of inflows. This compares to 18 new launches bringing inflows worth Rs 6,062 crore, during the previous month.