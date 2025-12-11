November AMFI Data: Equity MF Inflows Spike, Investment In Smallcaps Up Rs 1,000 Crore

Large-cap funds recorded an inflow of Rs 1,639.80 crore, against Rs 971.97 crore in October. The mid-cap category saw an inflow of Rs 4,486.9 crore, while the net flows into the category in the preceding month were Rs 3,807.11 crore.

The small-cap funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 4,406.90 crore, while the net inflows stood at Rs 3,476.04 crore in October.

Flexi-cap fund inflow slipped to Rs 8,135.0 crore, compared to the Rs 8,928.71 crore inflow in the previous month.

Inflows into the sectoral and thematic category saw a 36.5% rise from the previous month. Inflows into the category stood at Rs 1,864.99 crore. The inflows into sectoral and thematic funds had stood at Rs 1,366.16 crore in the previous month.