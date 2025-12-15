What’s Powering The 2026 Earnings Comeback? ABSL’s Harish Krishnan Has An Answer

India’s corporate earnings are likely to see a meaningful revival in 2026 even as heavy equity supply remains a key overhang, Harish Krishnan, Co-CIO and Head of Equity at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, said.

Krishnan said the market has already absorbed many of the negatives that weighed on sentiment in 2025, setting the stage for stronger earnings momentum ahead.

"We do think earnings growth is likely to be revised upwards and there is going to be a stronger earnings growth coming through, primarily because of the tax cuts as well as the GST cuts, not to mention the rupee depreciation," he told NDTV Profit.