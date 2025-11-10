Mutual Funds: Post-Pandemic Retail Momentum Drives Assets Under Custody To Rs 71 Lakh Crore

The assets under custody of India's mutual fund industry rose to Rs 70.9 lakh crore during the month of October, according to NSDL data. This notes a remarkable rise from Rs 58.5 lakh crore in January this year.

The assets under custody have seen a notable spike after the pandemic. In the span of eight years, AUC has risen from Rs 19.3 lakh crore in 2017 to Rs 44.05 lakh crore in 2023. Assets under custody saw a notable jump during December 2024 when the industry’s asset under custody rose to Rs 59.35 lakh crore.

Retail investors have also contributed to the growth as the systematic investment plans or SIPs grew the assets under custody of the industry.

The SIP contribution rose to Rs 29,361 crore in September, as compared to Rs 28,265 crore in August 2025. The monthly SIP inflows had hit a record Rs 29,361 crore in September 2025. This marks nearly 20% uptick, when compared to the Rs 24,509 crore during the previous year.