Stock Market News Live: GIFT Nifty Indicates Muted Open; BEL, Tata Steel, Wipro, Swiggy, Paytm Shares In Focus

Business NewsMarketsStock Market News Live: GIFT Nifty Indicates Muted Open; BEL, Tata Steel, Wipro, Swiggy, Paytm Shares In Focus
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.57% higher at 26,046.95, while the BSE Sensex closed 449.53 points higher at 85,267.66.

15 Dec 2025, 07:16 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Gift Nifty indicates muted open. (Image source: NDTV Profit)
Good morning.

The GIFT Nifty was trading above 26,000 early on Monday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 fell 0.31% at 26,053 as of 7:10 a.m. indicating a muted start for the Indian markets.

In the previous session on Friday, the benchmark equity extended their gains for the second day. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 148.40 points or 0.57% higher at 26,046.95, while the BSE Sensex closed 449.53 points or 0.53% higher at 85,267.66.


