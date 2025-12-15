Hindustan Zinc Shares In Focus: Jefferies Initiates Buy Call Backed By Silver Play — Check Target Price

Jefferies on Monday has initiated coverage on Hindustan Zinc Ltd. with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 660 due to attractive play on rising silver and zinc prices, supported by the company’s first-decile zinc mining costs and strong cash generation. The target price implies an upside of around 22%, including a dividend yield of about 4%.

Hindustan Zinc is expected to deliver strong earnings growth despite only modest volume expansion. Jefferies forecasts EPS growth of 22% in fiscal 2026 and 29% in financial year 2027, followed by a further 7% increase in fiscal 2028.

Robust cash flows and return on equity underpin this outlook, with Jefferies’ FY26–28 EPS estimates standing 9–31% above consensus expectations. While the stock trades above its long-term average of 7.3x, this valuation premium is seen as justified by the rising contribution of silver to overall earnings, the brokerage noted.

As the world’s largest integrated zinc producer, Hindustan Zinc has a refined metal capacity of 1.12 mtpa and ranks among the top five silver producers globally, with an annual capacity of around 800 tonnes.

In the last financial year, zinc and lead accounted for 62% of EBIT, while silver contributed a significant 38%. The company sits in the first decile of the global zinc mining cost curve and the first quartile in smelting, reinforcing its competitive positioning.

Silver is expected to be a key driver of Ebitda growth, Jefferies said in its report. This is majorly as silver prices have doubled in 2025 to around $62 at spot, and the global market is projected to remain in deficit. Jefferies assumes silver prices of $56–60 during second half of this fiscal to financial year 2028, which is 3–10% below current spot levels.