Past Mutual Fund Performance Doesn’t Tell You The Real Story—Here's Why

On paper, it feels like we’re doing the same thing in both cases:

Study the past and then decide for the future. But here is where the story changes.

In stocks, past numbers often tell you how the business has actually grown. In mutual funds, past returns mostly tell you how the market cycle behaved in that period.



Does history always repeat itself? Is past performance a promise for future return at all? Do your top funds always remain in the top?

Let’s break this down:

A research that we did for the 1 Finance Magazine found that funds that rank in the top 10 for a 3-year period often fall out of even the top 100 in the next three years.