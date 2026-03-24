Indian Railways Revises Allowance Rates Ahead Of 8th Pay Commission Rollout

In a major relief to its running staff, the Ministry of Railways revised the kilometrage allowance as well as allowance in lieu of kilometrage ALK, with effect from Jan. 1, 2024. This comes ahead of the expected implementation of the 8th Pay Commission.

The decision was taken after considering the persistent demand from recognised federations like the All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) and the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR). The matter was examined in the Board's office in consultation with the Finance Directorate of the Railway Board and was later referred to the Ministry of Finance's Department of Expenditure for concurrence.

The revision happened after Dearness Allowance (DA) reached 50% from Jan. 1, 2024. Due to this, rates of kilometreage allowance and allowance instead of kilometreage (ALK) for running staff in the Railway Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2016 have been revised with effect from the same date.

Also Read: Indian Railways Boosts Food Safety: QR ID Cards And Digital Tracking Rolled Out By IRCTC

"The other terms and conditions for admissibility of kilometreage allowance/ allowance in lieu of kilometreage shall remain unchanged," read the official communication from the Ministry of Railways.

Revised Running Rates For Traffic Running Staff

The new rates are expected to benefit more than two lakh Railway personnel, which includes loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, firemen and other running staff. This has been issued with the concurrence of the Ministry of Railways' Finance Directorate.

Also Read: RRB Releases ALP CBT 1 Answer Key 2026; Challenge Window Open Until March 26 — Check How To

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.