Five Things Indian Women Get Wrong About Their Inheritance

One of the most common assumptions is that inheritance in India follows a single, uniform rulebook. It doesn’t.

"In India, as we know, there is no uniform civil code," says Shaishavi Kadakia, Partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas . "We will have to look at the personal law of the deceased."

That complexity deepens further. The person "could be Hindu, Muslim, and even amongst Muslims- could be Sunni or Shia, or could be Christian or Parsi, etc," she explains.

Marriage can also change everything. "If a Hindu marries a Christian and solemnizes that marriage under the Special Marriage Act, then Hindu law ceases to apply," Kadakia says. "These are the complications that most people sort of don’t realise."