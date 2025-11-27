Govt To Launch Unified Portal For Unclaimed Financial Assets

The Finance Ministry is moving towards a major overhaul in how citizens track and claim unclaimed financial assets, with the Department of Financial Services (DFS) saying it is working with the Reserve Bank of India to launch a single, unified portal covering all regulators.

At a Punjab National Bank event on Thursday. DFS Secretary M Nagaraju said the platform will bring every category of unclaimed asset — across banks, insurance, mutual funds and other financial institutions — onto one window, making it easier for individuals and families to recover dues.