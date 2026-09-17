EPFO Form 10C: What Is It, Who Can Apply And How To Claim Pension Benefits Online?

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) plays a key role in providing retirement benefits to workers in India's formal employment sector.

Members who complete at least 10 years of eligible service are covered by the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS). For those leaving employment or moving to a new job, knowing when and how to use Form 10C can be important for accessing pension-related benefits or obtaining a scheme certificate.

What Is Form 10C?

EPFO rules require employers to set aside 12% of an employee's basic pay towards provident fund contributions. Of this amount, 8.33% is allocated to the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS). Form 10C serves as the prescribed application for members seeking withdrawal of eligible pension benefits or a Scheme Certificate.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Rs 1 Lakh Credit Card Bill: What Happens If You Pay Only The Minimum Due?

A Scheme Certificate preserves a member's record of pensionable service, making it possible to carry that service forward after changing jobs. It can also help members retain their pension entitlement until they become eligible for benefits at the age of 58.

Form 10C serves a different purpose from Form 10D, which is generally used to apply for a monthly pension or a pension in cases of permanent disablement.

Who Can Apply for Form 10C Benefits?

Eligibility for Form 10C is determined by factors such as the member's length of service, age and employment circumstances. The key categories include:

Members with less than 10 years of service: Employees who leave their job after completing more than six months but fewer than 10 years of continuous service may use Form 10C to claim the eligible pension withdrawal benefit.

Members seeking a Scheme Certificate: Those with at least 10 years of pensionable service can apply for a Scheme Certificate if they are below 50. Members aged 50 to 58 who do not opt for a reduced pension may also seek the certificate to retain their pensionable service record.

Members reaching 58 without 10 years of service: Employees who attain the age of 58 without completing the required 10 years of service may be eligible to withdraw their pension benefit as a lump sum.

Nominees and legal heirs: Eligible family members or legal heirs may submit a claim where a member dies after turning 58 without completing 10 years of pensionable service.

Unemployment and specific contingencies: Form 10C may also be relevant in certain cases involving unemployment of more than two months or medical emergencies, subject to the applicable EPFO rules and continued membership requirements.

Key Documents Required

Applicants should ensure that their personal and employment details are correctly recorded before submitting Form 10C. The information generally includes the Universal Account Number (UAN), Aadhaar, PAN, date of birth and the reason for leaving employment. Depending on the nature of the claim, supporting documents may also be required:

Bank details: A cancelled cheque or a copy of the bank passbook showing the active account details may be required.

Children's birth certificates: These may need to be submitted when applying for a Scheme Certificate.

Documents for legal heirs: A copy of the member's death certificate and a legal succession certificate may be required when the claim is made by a legal heir.

Revenue stamp: A Rs 1 revenue stamp is required for eligible physical applications submitted offline.

ALSO READ: Three Credit Cards With Rs 5 Lakh Total Limit: Does More Available Credit Help Your Credit Score?

Step-by-Step Guide: How To Claim Online

The EPFO e-SEWA portal allows eligible members to submit Form 10C claims without visiting an office. Applicants can complete the process by following these steps:

Log in: Visit the EPFO member portal and sign in with the UAN, password and captcha displayed on the screen.

Find the claim facility: From ‘Online Services', select ‘Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D)' to begin the application.

Authenticate the bank account: Check the pre-populated bank information and provide the final four digits of the linked account before selecting ‘Verify'.

Give the required consent: Confirm the ‘Certificate of Undertaking' by selecting ‘Yes', then proceed with the online claim.

Pick the relevant claim: Choose ‘Withdraw Pension Only (Form-10C)' for a withdrawal claim or select the Scheme Certificate option where applicable.

Finish Aadhaar authentication: Fill in the address details, generate an OTP using the Aadhaar-linked mobile number and enter the OTP to complete submission.

Following EPFO processing, the approved payment is credited directly to the verified bank account.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.