Can Rs 450 Daily Really Build Rs 1 Crore?

Becoming rich early in life is a dream for many. In order to achieve financial freedom and take early retirement, reaching the milestone of your first Rs 1 crore could be a crucial achievement. It gives confidence to take more risks for a financially secure future. It’s a myth that you always need a large amount to invest for building a Rs 1-crore corpus. You can start your investment journey even with an amount as low as Rs 500 per month for your dream goal.

If you want to start your investment journey to a big target like Rs 1 crore, systematic investment plans (SIPs) could be the most suitable option. Mutual fund SIPs allow investors to invest small amounts regularly, like daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annually. You can even start an SIP with as low as Rs 100 per month. However, most mutual funds generally allow a minimum monthly SIP of Rs 500 or Rs 1,000.

You can even start your investment journey to reach the target of Rs 1 crore with a modest amount of Rs 450 daily, which amounts to Rs 13,500 per month. Due to the power of compounding, this modest investment can grow into a substantial corpus over the years. Here, a long-term investment strategy and consistency could be crucial to reach your crorepati goal.

Assuming a return of 12% per annum, let’s see how a daily SIP of Rs 450 will grow over the years into Rs 1 crore.