Gold Super Surge: Here's What Rs 1 Lakh Invested In 2015 Is Worth In 2025

If patience pays in investing, gold is a shining example. Over the past decade, the yellow metal has delivered shimmering returns. While equities and debt dominate portfolios, hard assets like gold have quietly compounded wealth for disciplined investors.

On Dec. 24, 2015, gold's MCX spot price stood at Rs 25,148 per 10 grams. An investor who allocated Rs 1 lakh to gold back then would have purchased roughly 39.8 grams of the metal.

Fast forward to Dec. 24, 2025, and the MCX spot price has soared to Rs 1,36,153 per 10 grams, making that same holding worth an impressive Rs 5,30,996.

That's a 430.99% appreciation over 10 years, the yellow metal has managed to turn Rs 1 lakh into more than five times its original value. This performance underscores gold's role as a hedge against volatility and inflation, especially during periods of global uncertainty and currency fluctuations. Gold’s appeal remains rooted in stability and safe-haven status.

For investors, this decade-long rally validates the principle of asset allocation of blending equities for growth, debt for stability, and commodities like gold for diversification. Experts continue to advise caution amid price swings. While gold offers resilience, its trajectory isn’t clear of corrections.