1,500% Windfall: What Silver Investment Of Rs 1 Lakh In 2005 Is Worth In 2025

Most financial advisors call for diversified portfolio, where asset allocation is spread through debt, equity and a certain percentage of commodities. What advisors also bet on is time in the market over timing the market. Investments that have gone into hard assets have seen quite a surge in value, thanks to record-run metals like gold and silver witnessed.

Over the past two decades, silver prices have surged by over 1,500%. The metal's spot price on Dec. 23, 2005 stood at Rs 12,650 per kg, according to Bloomberg. If investors bought Rs 1 lakh silver back then, they would have mopped up close to 7.9 kg of the metal.

The same 7.9 kg of silver is now worth Rs 16.57 lakh, going by the current market price of Rs 2.09 lakh on Tuesday. Essentially, this shows that over the last two decades, the white metal's value has zoomed 1556.8%.