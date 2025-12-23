1,500% Windfall: What Silver Investment Of Rs 1 Lakh In 2005 Is Worth In 2025
Over the past two decades, silver prices have surged by over 1,500%.
Most financial advisors call for diversified portfolio, where asset allocation is spread through debt, equity and a certain percentage of commodities. What advisors also bet on is time in the market over timing the market. Investments that have gone into hard assets have seen quite a surge in value, thanks to record-run metals like gold and silver witnessed.
Over the past two decades, silver prices have surged by over 1,500%. The metal's spot price on Dec. 23, 2005 stood at Rs 12,650 per kg, according to Bloomberg. If investors bought Rs 1 lakh silver back then, they would have mopped up close to 7.9 kg of the metal.
The same 7.9 kg of silver is now worth Rs 16.57 lakh, going by the current market price of Rs 2.09 lakh on Tuesday. Essentially, this shows that over the last two decades, the white metal's value has zoomed 1556.8%.
Silver’s rally in 2025 reaffirmed its reputation for momentum-driven moves. Now, this sky-rocketing of value of the metal is also paired with volatility and corrections in prices.
“Corrections of 28% to 30% cannot be ruled out, particularly if ETF-driven demand weakens,” according to Kedia Advisory. Despite this, silver carries 20% to 25% upside potential for 2026, with MCX rates seen in the Rs 2,45,000 to Rs 2,50,000 range and global prices around $72.5 to $74 an ounce.
Structurally, silver’s role as a “digital-age metal” is strengthening, supported by industrial demand from clean energy, solar, data centres, and electrification.
Both gold and silver are metals that offer the benefits of portfolio diversification, but the path ahead will be volatile.
“Investors should continue to hold gold and add exposure in a disciplined manner,” the analyst emphasised. Experts advise holding gold for stability and adding silver selectively for growth, while avoiding FOMO-driven bets.