Beyond The Shine — How To Play Gold And Silver In 2026?

Precious metals may no longer deliver the eye-popping returns seen in 2025, but they remain critical portfolio assets, according to Kunal Shah, Head of Commodity Research at Nirmal Bang Securities. After a year that delivered once-in-a-generation returns, the risk of a sharp crash in precious metals remains low, said Shah in an interview to NDTV Profit.

Supply, he pointed out, has barely responded to the dramatic rise in prices. Mine output has not surged, inventories remain tight, and structural constraints continue to cap how quickly new supply can enter the market. Shah noted the days of runaway rallies are likely behind us.

"The kind of 50–75% upside we’ve already seen will be very difficult from here," Shah said, adding that investors should now recalibrate expectations.