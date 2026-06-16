8th Pay Commission: Why Do Calories Play A Role In Deciding Fitment Factor?

The ongoing debate over the 8th Pay Commission has revived interest in a lesser-known element of wage determination: calorie intake. Although employees are primarily concerned with revised pay scales and fitment factors, nutritional benchmarks have long been used as a foundation for assessing minimum wages and broader salary revisions.

The fitment factor serves as the key tool for translating Pay Commission recommendations into revised salaries for central government employees.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, a multiplier of 2.57 was applied to existing basic pay, resulting in a new salary structure. A similar formula is widely expected to be adopted when the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations take effect.

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Importance Of Calories

Nutritional standards have long been a cornerstone of minimum wage calculations in India. Policymakers have traditionally used these benchmarks to estimate the income needed by workers and their families to sustain a reasonable quality of life, ensuring access to necessities such as food, shelter and clothing.

The formula, designed by nutritionist Dr Wallace Aykroyd and adopted by the 15th Indian Labour Conference (ILC) in 1957, states that the lowest-paid government worker must earn enough to look after a standard family unit.

One of the key recommendations was that a worker should be able to afford a diet providing around 2,700 calories per day. This calorie benchmark became an important input in assessing the minimum expenditure required for a family and, consequently, the minimum wage.

How Does This Affect The 8th Pay Commission?

The Staff Side of National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) and other employee unions have urged the 8th Pay Commission to move away from what they describe as a decades-old benchmark that no longer reflects present-day economic realities.

“The Dr. Wallace Aykroyd formula adopted by earlier Pay Commissions based on 2700 calories is outdated,” the memorandum read.

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Instead, unions are pointing to the latest dietary guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN).

According to nutritional guidelines for adults aged between 19 and 39, daily energy requirements vary significantly based on activity levels. Men require around 2,110 calories and women 1,660 calories in a sedentary lifestyle. For moderate activity, the figures rise to 2,710 calories for men and 2,130 for women, while those engaged in strenuous work need approximately 3,470 and 2,720 calories, respectively.

Unions argue that a massive chunk of government roles involves extensive fieldwork, frequent travel, strenuous schedules, and immense workplace stress, making the heavy activity benchmark (~3,490 calories) the fair baseline for a working individual.

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