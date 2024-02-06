Paytm Payments Bank: RBI Doesn’t Get Payments

There was a better way to handle this. The franchise value of the bank could have been cut to zero without hurting One 97’s shareholders disproportionately or its customers at all. The confusion in the wider payment industry would have been avoided. All that the RBI had to do was to return the wallets (along with a payment-processing license) to One 97 and find a new home for the bank accounts. It could all have been done in consultation with the bank’s board, which has been sleepwalking though the entire crisis. If the existing directors are too much in Sharma’s control, the regulator could have inserted its own representative to steer the board.