Gridlocked: The Coming Power Struggle Between AI And Manufacturing

AI workloads alone drove half of all new power demand in this segment. At the same time, countries are trying to re-shore manufacturing, build semiconductor fabs, and electrify entire industrial sectors. These priorities are converging on the same limited infrastructure.

Unlike the past, where energy demands grew predictably, today’s spike in AI compute and industrial load is overwhelming grid capacity in regions from Northern Virginia and Dublin to parts of Asia.

It takes one to three years to build a data centre or factory. It takes five to fifteen years to build the power infrastructure that can support them. That mismatch is where the trouble begins. But this isn’t just about capacity. It’s about character.

Manufacturing and AI compute draw power in fundamentally different ways. Industrial loads are steady, location-bound, and politically strategic. Governments prioritise them because they create jobs, exports, and national capability.

AI workloads, in contrast, are bursty, fast-scaling, and digitally nomadic, but they are increasingly vital for economic competitiveness and digital sovereignty. So here’s the real issue: in a zero-sum moment, who gets the megawatts?