AI, Connectivity Shaping CEO Priorities: KPMG 2025 Technology & Telecommunications Outlook

In an unpredictable and fast-changing environment, technology and telecommunications CEOs retain strong optimism. As per the KPMG 2025 Technology and Telecommunications CEO Outlook survey, 80% are confident in their companies’ growth prospects, and 83% are positive about the sector’s growth prospects, up from 74% in 2024.

Most of the technology and telecommunications CEOs surveyed (89%) are pursuing inorganic avenues to growth, with 43% showing a “high” appetite for “transformative” acquisitions.

Almost three-quarters of CEOs across both sectors (73%) state their businesses have adapted growth strategies to meet changing market conditions, indicative of heightened exposure to regulatory, infrastructure, and geopolitical challenges.

When asked about top operational priorities to achieve growth, CEOs from telecommunications companies cite digitisation and connectivity (26%), indicating the need to modernise infrastructure to support as-a-service models and roll out 5G, satellite, and software-defined networks to improve global connectivity.

For technology sector leaders, the top aims are reevaluating and adapting business and operating models to enhance innovation (18%) and understanding and implementing generative/agentic AI (18%).