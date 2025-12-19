IBM Targets Training 5 Million Indian Youth In AI, Cybersecurity, Quantum Computing By 2030

IBM has announced its commitment to skill five million learners across India in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and quantum computing by 2030. Delivered through IBM SkillsBuild, this initiative will advance IBM’s mission to build a future-ready workforce, broaden access and opportunity to advanced digital skills and employability for students and adult learners.

Through this initiative, IBM will expand AI and emerging technology education across schools, universities, and vocational and skilling ecosystems. It will also collaborate with institutions like All India Council for Technical Education to drive hands-on AI learning pathways and faculty enablement programmes, curriculum integration, hackathons, and internships.

“India possesses the talent and ambition to lead the world in AI & Quantum. Fluency in frontier technologies will define economic competitiveness, scientific progress and societal transformation,” said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman, president, and CEO. “Our commitment to skill five million people is an investment in that future.”

IBM also continues to strengthen school-level readiness by co-developing the AI curriculum for senior secondary students, along with teaching resources including the AI Project Cookbook, Teacher Handbook and explainer modules. These programmes are designed to embed computational thinking and responsible AI principles early, while enabling teachers to deliver AI education confidently and at scale.

At the core of this initiative is IBM SkillsBuild, a programme that offers over 1,000 courses in AI, cybersecurity, quantum, cloud, data, sustainability, and workplace readiness for learners, educators, and institutions.