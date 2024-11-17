Your Guide To FII Positions For Nov. 18 Trade

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 34th consecutive session on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers.

Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 1,849.87 crore, according to provisional data shared by the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs mopped up stocks worth approximately Rs 2,481.81 crore.

In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 13,087.68 crore, whereas the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 14,256.58 crore.

In October, the FPIs sold stocks worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 1.07 lakh crore. In September, the FPIs had bought stocks valued at Rs 15,423.4 crore, while the DIIs purchased stocks worth Rs 31,860.3 crore.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 15,827 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.