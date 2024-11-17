Your Guide To FII Positions For Nov. 18 Trade
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian equities worth ₹1,849.87 crore on Thursday, marking the 34th straight day of net outflows as domestic investors continued their buying spree.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the cash market for the 34th consecutive day on Thursday. They also maintained a selling position across various derivatives segments, including index options, stock futures, and index futures. However, they remained net buyers in stock options.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 34th consecutive session on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers.
Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 1,849.87 crore, according to provisional data shared by the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs mopped up stocks worth approximately Rs 2,481.81 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 13,087.68 crore, whereas the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 14,256.58 crore.
In October, the FPIs sold stocks worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 1.07 lakh crore. In September, the FPIs had bought stocks valued at Rs 15,423.4 crore, while the DIIs purchased stocks worth Rs 31,860.3 crore.
Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 15,827 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Nov. 28 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
The FIIs' long-to-short ratio in index futures remains at 23%:77%.
The FIIs sold index options worth Rs 13,434 crore, stock futures worth Rs 734 crore, and index futures worth Rs 405 crore while they bought stock options worth Rs 496 crore.
F&O Cues
The Nifty November futures were down 0.16% to 23,601 at a premium of 69 points, with the open interest up by 2.7%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Nov. 14 expiry series indicated most activity at 26,500 call strikes, with the 22,500 put strikes having maximum open interest.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.29 from 1.26 as compared to the previous session.