Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 90% On Aug. 5, Middle Vaitarna Overflows
Mumbai lake levels today: The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 13,02,619 million litres till 6:00 am on Monday, according to the data shared by the BMC.
Owing to the heavy rainfall over the weekend, the water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is at 90% on Monday. On this day in 2023, it was 80% and 89.78% in 2022.
The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 13,02,619 million litres till 6:00 am on August 5, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.
The total capacity of these lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres.
The Middle Vaitarna dam that supplies drinking water to Mumbai reached its capacity on Sunday morning. This is the fifth dam out of the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to the city that has reached its capacity.
"Two gates of the dam have been opened by 10 centimeters, with water being discharged at a rate of 706.30 cusecs," the BMC said in a post on X.
The Tulsi, Vihar, Modak Sagar, and Tansa dams reached capacity earlier.
As per the latest data from the civic body, the useful water stock in Upper Vaitarna is at 75.76% while at Bhatsa, 88.87% of water stock is available.
Incessant rainfall in catchment areas has led to a significant increase in water levels. As a result, the BMC has withdrawn the 10% water cut imposed in the city.
Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Today
Mumbai Weather Update - August 5
The weather department has predicted that Mumbai might receive moderate rain in the city and suburbs on Monday with the possibility of heavy rain at isolated places.
The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 27 degrees Celsius. According to the civic body, a high tide of 4.37 metres is expected at 12:56 p.m.
