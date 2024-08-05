Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 90% On Aug. 5, Middle Vaitarna Overflows

Owing to the heavy rainfall over the weekend, the water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is at 90% on Monday. On this day in 2023, it was 80% and 89.78% in 2022.

The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 13,02,619 million litres till 6:00 am on August 5, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

The total capacity of these lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres.

The Middle Vaitarna dam that supplies drinking water to Mumbai reached its capacity on Sunday morning. This is the fifth dam out of the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to the city that has reached its capacity.

"Two gates of the dam have been opened by 10 centimeters, with water being discharged at a rate of 706.30 cusecs," the BMC said in a post on X.