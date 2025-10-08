UK PM Starmer Visits Yash Raj Films Studio In Mumbai

Business NewsNationalUK PM Starmer Visits Yash Raj Films Studio In Mumbai
Starmer, who flew in from London earlier in the day, drove to the YRF Studios amid heavy police security.

08 Oct 2025
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, shakes hands with Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji during a visit to Yash Raj films, a Bollywood studio, in Mumbai, Oct. 8. (Image: PTI)</p></div>
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, shakes hands with Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji during a visit to Yash Raj films, a Bollywood studio, in Mumbai, Oct. 8. (Image: PTI)
The United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday visited the Yash Raj Films studio in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb, a key Bollywood production hub. The visit aims at strengthening cultural ties and promotes collaboration between the British and Indian film industries.

His visit to the facility is seen as a step toward fostering creative partnerships, including potential joint film projects and cultural exchange programmes.

Security arrangements were increased in key locations in the vicinity of the facility ahead of the UK Prime Minister’s visit.

Starmer’s visit marks a significant milestone in India-UK diplomatic and cultural relations, combining film, sport, and commerce under a single strategic agenda.

Later in the day, Starmer is also scheduled to participate in a football showcase event organised by the English Premier League at Cooperage football ground in South Mumbai.

The event is designed to promote sports diplomacy and strengthen ties between the UK and India in the field of football. Former England international Michael Owen is also expected to attend the event, alongside local football enthusiasts and young players.

