Take Down AI Content Spreading Misinformation Within Three Hours Of Report: EC To Parties

Ahead of assembly polls in Bihar, the Election Commission on Friday issued an advisory to political parties against the misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based tools in political campaigns, saying such content poses a grave threat by its ability to masquerade as truth. The advisory came amid complaints by parties that their political rivals were spreading misinformation using AI.

After issuing guidelines in May 2024 and January this year, the poll authority came out with an advisory largely reiterating its earlier instructions. Depicting political leaders making electorally sensitive messages using AI is contaminating the level-playing field in the electoral arena, the advisory said.

Publishing and transmitting synthetically generated information is a deep threat and challenge because of its ability to masquerade as the truth, it said in a communication addressed to party presidents, chairpersons and general secretaries. The poll panel issued the advisory using its powers under Article 324 of the Constitution ahead of voting in Bihar on November 6 and 11.

Citing its previous guidelines and Information Technology Rules, EC reiterated that any synthetically generated or AI-altered image, audio, or video used or disseminated for campaigning purposes will bear a clear, prominent, and legible label such as 'AI-generated', 'digitally enhanced', or 'synthetic content'.

It should cover at least 10 per cent of the visible display area (or initial 10 per cent duration for audio content). The label in the case of video content will be carried as part of the top hand of the screen. The EC said every such content will prominently disclose the name of the entity responsible for its generation in the metadata or accompanying caption.

'No content shall be published or forwarded which is unlawful and misrepresents the identity, appearance, or voice of any person without his consent in a manner reasonably likely to mislead or deceive the electorate,' it underlined.

The poll watchdog said any instance of synthetically generated or AI-altered image, audio, or video, misinformation, or manipulated content detected on official party handles should be taken down within three hours of being noticed or reported.

Political parties have been asked to maintain internal records of all AI-generated campaign materials, including creator details and timestamps, for verification when sought by the poll panel.