'Shedding Crocodile Tears': FM Sitharaman Slams Opposition For Skipping Manipur Discussion In Rajya Sabha
Sitharaman said the opposition had shed "crocodile tears" about Manipur, even as the Rajya Sabha took up an important bill for discussion.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday criticised the opposition for not participating in discussions on Manipur in Rajya Sabha.
"Throughout 2024, we saw the Opposition shedding crocodile tears about Manipur for everything. They raised issues, they voiced their concerns, and shed crocodile tears," she told lawmakers in the Upper House.
"I have seen it earlier as well - when we brought the Bill for Manipur’s budget, the Opposition did not participate in the debate. Even at that time, they didn’t think about the welfare of the people of Manipur. Even today, when we are trying to convert an ordinance into a regular Bill and get it passed here to become an Act, the Opposition is not here to participate," she said.
Throughout 2024, we saw the Opposition shedding crocodile tears about Manipur for everything. They raised issues, they voiced their concerns, and shed crocodile tears. I have seen it earlier as well - when we brought the Bill for Manipurâs budget, the Opposition did notâ¦ pic.twitter.com/VezIObQ1YK— Nirmala Sitharaman Office (@nsitharamanoffc) December 2, 2025
She said grievances raised by the opposition and accusations on the Prime Minister and Home Minister "is all just drama".
Her attack came during her reply to a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, extending GST benefits to the state through a bill.
The Opposition had earlier staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after the Chair rejected their demand for a discussion on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.
Sitharaman said since Manipur is currently under the President's rule, an Ordinance was promulgated on Oct. 7, to implement the amendments.
Ethnic violence erupted in then BJP-ruled Manipur in May 2023. The government imposed President's Rule in the state in August this year.