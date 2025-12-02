'Shedding Crocodile Tears': FM Sitharaman Slams Opposition For Skipping Manipur Discussion In Rajya Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday criticised the opposition for not participating in discussions on Manipur in Rajya Sabha.

"Throughout 2024, we saw the Opposition shedding crocodile tears about Manipur for everything. They raised issues, they voiced their concerns, and shed crocodile tears," she told lawmakers in the Upper House.

"I have seen it earlier as well - when we brought the Bill for Manipur’s budget, the Opposition did not participate in the debate. Even at that time, they didn’t think about the welfare of the people of Manipur. Even today, when we are trying to convert an ordinance into a regular Bill and get it passed here to become an Act, the Opposition is not here to participate," she said.