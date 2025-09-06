Sharjeel Imam Moves SC Over Denied Bail In 2020 Delhi Riots Case

The court reserved its order on July 9 on the pleas filed in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The prosecution had opposed the pleas saying it was not a case of spontaneous riots but a case where riots were 'planned well in advance' with a 'sinister motive' and 'well-thought-out conspiracy'.

Khalid, Imam and others were booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of IPC for allegedly being the 'masterminds' of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.