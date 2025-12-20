Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today, On December 20?

Bank operations in Sikkim will be impacted in the coming days as the northeastern state gears up to celebrate the Loosong/Namsoong festival, celebrated in December by the Lepcha and Bhutia communities.

The festival marks the end of the harvest season and the close of the Tibetan year as well. Monasteries host Chaam dances, symbolising the victory of good over evil, while traditional archery competitions take place across the districts.

A public holiday is declared in Sikkim, which can impact the operations of banks, government institutions, schools and colleges, starting December 20.

December 20 marks the third Saturday of the month, which is typically operational for banks across India, according to the Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar. However, regional or national holidays or local events can impact operations.