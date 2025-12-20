Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today, On December 20?
December 20 marks the third Saturday of the month, which is typically operational for banks across India, according to the Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar.
Bank operations in Sikkim will be impacted in the coming days as the northeastern state gears up to celebrate the Loosong/Namsoong festival, celebrated in December by the Lepcha and Bhutia communities.
The festival marks the end of the harvest season and the close of the Tibetan year as well. Monasteries host Chaam dances, symbolising the victory of good over evil, while traditional archery competitions take place across the districts.
A public holiday is declared in Sikkim, which can impact the operations of banks, government institutions, schools and colleges, starting December 20.
December 20 Bank Holiday
According to the RBI, December 20 has been declared a bank holiday for Sikkim. This will be followed by December 21, Sunday, which is a universal holiday for all banks, as per RBI guidelines.
The Central bank has announced that banks in Sikkim will also remain closed on December 22 as part of the festival. Customers planning to visit their local branches will only be able to do so on Tuesday, December 23.
Notably, banks across India will remain closed on December 25 in view of Christmas celebrations. While physical bank branches may be impacted due to holidays, customers should note that online and ATM services will continue as usual.
Bank Holidays In December 2025
December 1 – State inauguration day/Indigenous Faith Day in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland
December 3 – Feast of St. Francis Xavier in Goa
December 9 – Election to local government institutions in Kerala
December 12 – Death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma in Meghalaya
December 15 – Election to panchayati raj institutions and municipalities across Arunachal Pradesh
December 18 – Death anniversary of U SoSo Tham in Meghalaya
December 19 – Goa Liberation Day
December 20 – Losoong / Namsoong in Sikkim
December 22 – Losoong / Namsoong in Sikkim
December 24 – Christmas eve in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya
December 25 – Christmas (all India)
December 26 – Christmas celebration in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya
December 27 – Christmas in Meghalaya
December 30 – Death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah, Meghalaya
December 31 – New Year’s Eve/Imoinu Iratpa in Mizoram and Manipur