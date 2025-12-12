Business NewsMarketsStock Market Holidays In 2026: NSE Shares List Of 15 Non-Trading Dates — Check Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Holidays In 2026: NSE Shares List Of 15 Non-Trading Dates — Check Details

The maximum number of holidays are in March, when the stock market will remain shut on three working days.

12 Dec 2025, 07:22 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The stock market will remain closed for a total of 15 weekdays for the year 2026 (Image Source: Ann Jacob/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The stock market will remain closed for a total of 15 weekdays for the year 2026 (Image Source: Ann Jacob/NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The stock market will remain closed for a total of 15 weekdays during the calendar year 2026, according to a list released by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Friday.

Apart from these 15 dates, the NSE has also marked four other dates as holidays which fall on weekends, when trading is, anyways, closed.

The maximum number of holidays are in March, when the stock market will remain shut on three working days. Two holidays each have been marked for April, May, October, and November.

Full List Of NSE Trading Holidays In 2026

  • January 26, 2026 - Republic Day

  • March 03, 2026 - Holi

  • March 26, 2026 - Shri Ram Navami

  • March 31, 2026 - Shri Mahavir Jayanti

  • April 03, 2026 - Good Friday

  • April 14, 2026 - Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

  • May 01, 2026 - Maharashtra Day

  • May 28, 2026 - Bakri Id

  • June 26, 2026 - Muharram

  • September 14, 2026 - Ganesh Chaturthi

  • October 02, 2026 - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

  • October 20, 2026 - Dussehra

  • November 10, 2026 - Diwali-Balipratipada

  • November 24, 2026 - Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

  • December 25, 2026 - Christmas

Holidays falling on Saturday or Sunday

  • February 15, 2026 - Mahashivratri

  • March 21, 2026 - Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)

  • August 15, 2026 - Independence Day

  • November 08, 2026 - Diwali Laxmi Pujan

Investors and traders also need to note that the Muhurat Trading for the upcoming year will be conducted on Sunday, Nov. 08,2026.

ALSO READ

NSE Revises Quantity Freeze For Fin Nifty Index Derivates From Dec 1
Opinion
NSE Revises Quantity Freeze For Fin Nifty Index Derivates From Dec 1
Read More

Stock Market Open and Close Timings

Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than  Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are given below: 

A) Pre-open session 

Order entry & modification Open: 9:00 am 

Order entry & modification Close: 9:08 am

*with random closure in last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.

B) Regular trading session

Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 am 

Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 pm

C) Closing Session

The Closing Session is held between 3:40 pm and 4:00 pm

D) Block Deal Session Timings

Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 am to 9 am

Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm

ALSO READ

December 2025 Calendar: Check Full List Of Festivals, National, International Days And Holidays
Opinion
December 2025 Calendar: Check Full List Of Festivals, National, International Days And Holidays
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT