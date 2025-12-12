Stock Market Holidays In 2026: NSE Shares List Of 15 Non-Trading Dates — Check Details
The stock market will remain closed for a total of 15 weekdays during the calendar year 2026, according to a list released by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Friday.
Apart from these 15 dates, the NSE has also marked four other dates as holidays which fall on weekends, when trading is, anyways, closed.
The maximum number of holidays are in March, when the stock market will remain shut on three working days. Two holidays each have been marked for April, May, October, and November.
Full List Of NSE Trading Holidays In 2026
January 26, 2026 - Republic Day
March 03, 2026 - Holi
March 26, 2026 - Shri Ram Navami
March 31, 2026 - Shri Mahavir Jayanti
April 03, 2026 - Good Friday
April 14, 2026 - Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
May 01, 2026 - Maharashtra Day
May 28, 2026 - Bakri Id
June 26, 2026 - Muharram
September 14, 2026 - Ganesh Chaturthi
October 02, 2026 - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
October 20, 2026 - Dussehra
November 10, 2026 - Diwali-Balipratipada
November 24, 2026 - Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
December 25, 2026 - Christmas
Holidays falling on Saturday or Sunday
February 15, 2026 - Mahashivratri
March 21, 2026 - Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)
August 15, 2026 - Independence Day
November 08, 2026 - Diwali Laxmi Pujan
Investors and traders also need to note that the Muhurat Trading for the upcoming year will be conducted on Sunday, Nov. 08,2026.
Stock Market Open and Close Timings
Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are given below:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry & modification Open: 9:00 am
Order entry & modification Close: 9:08 am
*with random closure in last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.
B) Regular trading session
Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 am
Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 pm
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 3:40 pm and 4:00 pm
D) Block Deal Session Timings
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 am to 9 am
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm