Stock Market Holidays In 2026: NSE Shares List Of 15 Non-Trading Dates — Check Details

The stock market will remain closed for a total of 15 weekdays during the calendar year 2026, according to a list released by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Friday.

Apart from these 15 dates, the NSE has also marked four other dates as holidays which fall on weekends, when trading is, anyways, closed.

The maximum number of holidays are in March, when the stock market will remain shut on three working days. Two holidays each have been marked for April, May, October, and November.