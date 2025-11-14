Sakra Election Results 2025: BSP's Ashok Kumar Vs Samata Party's Shiv Narayan — Who Is Winning?
According to the Election Commission of India, Phase 1 recorded a turnout of 64.66%. Phase 2 rose even higher, reaching 67.14% by 5 pm on Tuesday, November 11
Sakra is one of 243 constituencies in Bihar, which went into poll in the phase 1 of assembly election. As many as 8 contestants from various political parties are fighting to become the Member of Legislative Assembly from this seat.
With the neck-to-neck battle between two major national parties — Congress (Mahagathbandhan) and BJP (NDA) — it higlights the pulse of political battle in the national level.
In 2025 election, BSP's Ashok Kumar and Samata Party's Shiv Narayan among others are battling for the office of MLA in Sakra.
Sakra is a Scheduled Caste-reserved Assembly constituency in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. Part of the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha seat, it was established in 1957 and has since gone to the polls 16 times. Over the decades, Sakra has shown a marked inclination toward parties with socialist roots, with the Janata Parivar dominating much of its electoral history.