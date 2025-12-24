Rs 100-Crore Reward For Anyone From Andhra Who Wins Quantum Science Nobel: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu unveiled an ambitious plan on Tuesday, Dec. 23, to transform the state into a global hub in quantum technology. He announced a Rs 100-crore incentive for any researcher from Andhra Pradesh who wins a Nobel Prize in quantum computing for work carried out within the state.

Explaining the Nobel-linked incentive, Naidu said the cash reward is intended to spur world-class research and international recognition, describing it as an investment in talent and knowledge rather than merely a monetary prize.

Presenting what he described as the state’s “Quantum Vision,” Naidu said the initiative is designed to propel the greenfield capital Amaravati into the ranks of the world’s top five quantum computing hubs. The strategy places Amaravati at the heart of Andhra Pradesh’s long-term deep-tech ambitions, with a focus on advanced research, manufacturing and skill development, according to a NDTV report.

A key pillar of the roadmap is the proposed “Quantum Valley” in Amaravati, which the chief minister positioned as the backbone of the state’s future technology ecosystem. Addressing more than 50,000 students virtually, Naidu said the emphasis would be on building next-generation capabilities, creating thousands of high-value jobs and moving towards a product-centric approach in technology development, the report added.