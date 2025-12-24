Rs 100-Crore Reward For Anyone From Andhra Who Wins Quantum Science Nobel: CM Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has announced a Rs 100-crore reward to encourage researchers from the state to pursue Nobel Prize-winning work in quantum science.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu unveiled an ambitious plan on Tuesday, Dec. 23, to transform the state into a global hub in quantum technology. He announced a Rs 100-crore incentive for any researcher from Andhra Pradesh who wins a Nobel Prize in quantum computing for work carried out within the state.
Explaining the Nobel-linked incentive, Naidu said the cash reward is intended to spur world-class research and international recognition, describing it as an investment in talent and knowledge rather than merely a monetary prize.
Presenting what he described as the state’s “Quantum Vision,” Naidu said the initiative is designed to propel the greenfield capital Amaravati into the ranks of the world’s top five quantum computing hubs. The strategy places Amaravati at the heart of Andhra Pradesh’s long-term deep-tech ambitions, with a focus on advanced research, manufacturing and skill development, according to a NDTV report.
A key pillar of the roadmap is the proposed “Quantum Valley” in Amaravati, which the chief minister positioned as the backbone of the state’s future technology ecosystem. Addressing more than 50,000 students virtually, Naidu said the emphasis would be on building next-generation capabilities, creating thousands of high-value jobs and moving towards a product-centric approach in technology development, the report added.
Naidu reflected on his role in developing Hyderabad’s HITEC City 25 years ago. As per the NDTV report, he said that Andhra Pradesh is now gearing up for the next major technological transition. “I gave a vision for IT then. Today, I am giving a vision for Quantum,” he said.
The CM added that quantum computers are expected to begin rolling out of Amaravati within the next two years, the NDTV report said. Drawing parallels with the United States, Naidu said Amaravati’s Quantum Valley would play a role similar to that of Silicon Valley.
Naidu also outlined the state’s goal of establishing a complete quantum manufacturing supply chain. Quantum computers produced in Amaravati, he said, would be designed to cater to global markets.
The quantum skilling programme, aimed at creating a future-ready workforce and strengthening the broader Quantum Valley ecosystem in Amaravati, is being implemented in partnership with the Washington Institute for STEM, Entrepreneurship and Research (WISER). Qubitech is the India partner for the programme. More than 50,000 students and young professionals have already registered under the programme.