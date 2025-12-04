Gautam Adani Deepens Investment Pledge In Andhra Pradesh In Meeting With Chandrababu Naidu

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani reaffirmed the conglomerate’s strong commitment to Andhra Pradesh, praising Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s ambitious vision for the state. The Group’s planned investment in Andhra Pradesh is estimated at Rs 1.4 lakh crore over the next decade.

In a statement, Adani highlighted the Group’s rapid progress on its collaboration with Google for a large-scale data centre and announced plans to expand investments across ports, green energy, education, and the development of Amaravati as a world-class administrative capital.

“The scale of Chief Minister Naidu’s vision never ceases to amaze me. We are moving rapidly with Shri Nara Lokesh to accelerate our data-centre collaboration with Google. We remain fully committed to expanding our footprint across Andhra Pradesh — spanning ports, green energy, a premier logistics university and the development of a world-class Amaravati,” Adani said.

Adani held a detailed review meeting with CM Naidu in Amaravati on Wednesday to discuss opportunities in infrastructure, digital technology, and industrial development. Key themes included strengthening port-led growth, expanding cement manufacturing capacity, integrating renewable energy at scale, and advancing the state’s digital infrastructure roadmap.

The commitment gained further momentum with the Andhra Pradesh government officially allotting 480 acres in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts to Adani Infra (India) Pvt Ltd, the notified partner for Google’s AI-driven data centre project. Designed for a 1 GW capacity and backed by green energy infrastructure, the project underscores the Group’s push to build India’s next-generation technology backbone.

Beyond data infrastructure, the Adani Group reiterated its plans to invest in ports, logistics, cement, and renewable energy — sectors that will drive employment, skill development, and industrial capacity across the state.