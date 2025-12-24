PM Modi Hails Historic LVM3-M6 Launch, Calls It A Proud Milestone For India’s Space Journey
PM Modi said the launch strengthens India’s heavy-lift launch capability and reinforces our growing role in the global commercial launch market.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the successful launch of LVM3-M6, which placed the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil, the USA’s BlueBird Block-2, into its intended orbit.
In a post on X, he said, "A significant stride in India’s space sector… The successful LVM3-M6 launch, placing the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil, the spacecraft of USA, BlueBird Block-2, into its intended orbit, marks a proud milestone in India’s space journey."
He further added, "it strengthens India’s heavy-lift launch capability and reinforces our growing role in the global commercial launch market. This is also reflective of our efforts towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Congratulations to our hardworking space scientists and engineers. India continues to soar higher in the world of space!"
India’s most powerful rocket, Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3), nicknamed Baahubali, set for its eighth mission on Wednesday, carrying BlueBird 6, a next-generation communications satellite.
The satellite weighs nearly 6,100 kg, the heaviest payload ever launched by an Indian rocket. The mission aims to enhance connectivity by enabling direct broadband access from space to smartphones, without the need for specialised equipment, marking a major leap in India’s commercial space capabilities.
ISRO said, BlueBird Block-2 Mission is a dedicated commercial mission onboard the LVM3 launch vehicle, which will launch the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite of AST SpaceMobile, USA. This mission marks the 6th operational flight of LVM3.
LVM3 is a three-stage launch vehicle comprising two solid strap-on motors (S200), a liquid core stage (L110), and a cryogenic upper stage (C25). It has a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes, a height of 43.5 m, and a payload capability of 4,200 kg to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).