PM Modi Hails Historic LVM3-M6 Launch, Calls It A Proud Milestone For India’s Space Journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the successful launch of LVM3-M6, which placed the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil, the USA’s BlueBird Block-2, into its intended orbit.

In a post on X, he said, "A significant stride in India’s space sector… The successful LVM3-M6 launch, placing the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil, the spacecraft of USA, BlueBird Block-2, into its intended orbit, marks a proud milestone in India’s space journey."

He further added, "it strengthens India’s heavy-lift launch capability and reinforces our growing role in the global commercial launch market. This is also reflective of our efforts towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Congratulations to our hardworking space scientists and engineers. India continues to soar higher in the world of space!"