PM Modi Speaks To French President Macron: Bilateral Ties To Ukraine War—5 Key Points Of Discussion

1. PM Modi and French President Macron deliberated on ongoing efforts to bring an early end to the Ukraine conflict with the PM reiterating India's call for early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

2. The two leaders reviewed and positively assessed the developments in bilateral cooperation across different sectors including economic, defence, science, technology and space.

3. The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment towards further strengthening of the India-France Strategic Partnership, in line with the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, the Indo-Pacific Roadmap and the Defence Industrial Roadmap.

4. Modi thanked Macron for accepting the invitation to the AI Impact Summit to be hosted by India in February and that he looked forward to welcoming the French president.

5. Both leaders agreed to continue to remain in touch and work closely together to promote global peace and stability.