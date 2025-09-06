PM Modi Speaks To French President Macron: Bilateral Ties To Ukraine War—5 Key Points Of Discussion
From Ukraine conflict to bilateral cooperation, here are five points of discussion between PM Modi and France's Emmanuel Macron.
Five Points Of Discussion Between PM Modi, Macron
1. PM Modi and French President Macron deliberated on ongoing efforts to bring an early end to the Ukraine conflict with the PM reiterating India's call for early restoration of peace and stability in the region.
2. The two leaders reviewed and positively assessed the developments in bilateral cooperation across different sectors including economic, defence, science, technology and space.
3. The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment towards further strengthening of the India-France Strategic Partnership, in line with the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, the Indo-Pacific Roadmap and the Defence Industrial Roadmap.
4. Modi thanked Macron for accepting the invitation to the AI Impact Summit to be hosted by India in February and that he looked forward to welcoming the French president.
5. Both leaders agreed to continue to remain in touch and work closely together to promote global peace and stability.
It is not known whether the implications of Washington's tariff policy figured in the Modi-Macron conversation. Macron was among the European leaders present during US President Donald Trump's talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in White House last month.
PM Narendra Modi Thanks President Macron
In a post on social media X, Modi wrote, "Had a very good conversation with President Macron. We reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas. Exchanged views on international and regional issues, including efforts for bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. The India-France Strategic Partnership will continue to play a key role in fostering global peace and stability," he said.
Ukraine Discussion 'Significant'
Modi and Macron seemed to have had a significant discussion on the Ukraine conflict. Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in China's Tianjin recently.
Modi had conveyed to Putin that India supports all the recent efforts towards establishing peace in Ukraine and that it is humanity's call to find a way to resolve hostilities as soon as possible.
Zelenskyy had telephoned Modi last Saturday just two days before the PM's meeting with Putin. After which Zelenskyy said India is ready to make the necessary efforts and to deliver the appropriate signal to Russia.
India has been consistently calling for ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.