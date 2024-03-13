NDTV ProfitNationNITI Aayog Launches 'Vocal For Local' Initiative To Promote Grassroots-Level Entrepreneurship
ADVERTISEMENT

NITI Aayog Launches 'Vocal For Local' Initiative To Promote Grassroots-Level Entrepreneurship

NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam in his keynote address urged the district collectors and block-level officials to collaborate with partners like Government e-Marketplace, and Open Network for Digital Commerce to facilitate sustainable growth of micro enterprises in Aspirational Blocks.

13 Mar 2024, 11:50 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A board displaying NITI Aayog outside its office building. (Source: NITI Aayog)</p></div>
A board displaying NITI Aayog outside its office building. (Source: NITI Aayog)

NITI Aayog on Wednesday launched the 'Vocal for Local' initiative under its Aspirational Blocks Programme to bolster local economies and fostering grassroots-level entrepreneurship, an official statement said.

NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam in his keynote address urged the district collectors and block-level officials to collaborate with partners like Government e-Marketplace, and Open Network for Digital Commerce to facilitate sustainable growth of micro enterprises in Aspirational Blocks.

According to the statement, the partners will also provide technical and operational support for the facilitation of e-commerce onboarding, establishing linkages, financial/digital literacy, documentation/certification, and skill enhancement.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT