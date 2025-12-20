NEET PG 2025: NMC Releases Counselling Schedule For All India Quota, State Seats; Check Details

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the NEET PG counselling schedule for the 2025-26 academic year. The schedule covers the seats under both the All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota.

The NMC has directed all state counselling authorities to strictly follow the schedule issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The aim is to ensure coordination between central and state-level counselling. The official notification states that adherence will help avoid any mismatch between AIQ and State Quota counselling.

“All State Counselling authorities are requested to strictly adhere to the schedule provided by MCC so that incoherence between the counselling of All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota (SQ) can be avoided in compliance of various directions of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India,” the NMC stated in its notification dated Dec. 17.

As per the schedule, the first and second round was conducted in November-December for both the central and state quotas. The third and final round of counselling will continue from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2 for the All India Quota, and deemed and central universities. The same will be conducted for state quota seats from Jan. 2 to Jan. 11, according to the notification.

The stray vacancy round will end by January 2026. The final joining date for allotted seats is Jan. 31, 2026.

The NMC also stated that Saturdays, Sundays, and gazetted holidays will be counted as working days to complete counselling on schedule.