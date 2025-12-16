NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Round 2 Result To Be Declared On Dec. 16— How To Check Allotment?
NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling are advised to keep a close watch on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) or NEET PG 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result today, December 16, 2025.
Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling are advised to keep a close watch on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in. The result will be published in a downloadable PDF format, containing the roll numbers, allotted colleges, courses, and categories of the selected candidates.
This highly anticipated result will determine the fate of thousands of medical aspirants vying for MD, MS, and PG Diploma seats across India under the All India Quota (AIQ) and other categories.
NEET PG 2025: Steps to Check and Download Your Allotment
Once the NEET PG 2025 Counselling result is declared, candidates can follow these steps to check their allotment status:
Go to the official website: Navigate to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) portal at mcc.nic.in.
Click on the 'PG Medical' tab.
Find the Result Link: Look for the "Round 2 NEET PG 2025 Counselling Allotment Result" link under the 'Current Events' section.
Download the PDF to check their allotted seat using their roll number.
Candidates who are allotted a seat will need to log in to the portal using their NEET PG credentials (Roll Number, Password, and Security Pin) to download their official Seat Allotment Letter.
ALSO READ
NEET PG Result Cancelled: 22 Candidates Disqualified Over Unfair Means, Following Court Order
Candidates who secure a seat in this round must complete the admission formalities, including document verification and payment of fees, at their respective allotted colleges. The reporting/joining window for Round 2 is scheduled to begin on December 17, 2025, and will continue until December 25, 2025.
The MCC had recently revised the Round 2 schedule, which included an extension of the choice filling deadline following the addition of new seats and necessary adjustments to the seat matrix. Over 52,000 postgraduate medical seats are being filled through the NEET PG 2025 counselling process.