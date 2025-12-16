NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Round 2 Result To Be Declared On Dec. 16— How To Check Allotment?

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) or NEET PG 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result today, December 16, 2025.

Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling are advised to keep a close watch on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in. The result will be published in a downloadable PDF format, containing the roll numbers, allotted colleges, courses, and categories of the selected candidates.

This highly anticipated result will determine the fate of thousands of medical aspirants vying for MD, MS, and PG Diploma seats across India under the All India Quota (AIQ) and other categories.