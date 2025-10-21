Air India Flight Safety Auditor Found Dead In Gurugram PG: Police

A flight safety auditor of Air India from Mumbai was found dead in his room at a PG accommodation in Gurugram where he was staying for the last few days, police said Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Prafull Sawant. The police handed over the body to his kin after the postmortem, and have been questioning the staff and inmates of the PG as part of the probe into the case.

According to the police, Sawant, a Mumbai resident and an Air India flight safety auditor, had been living at Gaurav PG in Sector 30 for a few days.

The PG staff informed the police that Sawant had returned to his room after having breakfast on Monday morning. He had sent the caretaker money for lunch via UPI. When the caretaker called to inquire about the lunch, Sawant did not answer the phone.