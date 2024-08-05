Major Indian Ports See 5.92% Growth in Cargo Traffic
The data also showed that 10 of these major ports logged positive growth in cargo traffic handling, while the remaining two saw a negative growth.
Cargo traffic at 12 major ports in the country grew 5.92% to 70.08 million tonnes in July from 66.17 MT handled in the year-ago period, according to the data released by major ports' apex body Indian Ports Association.
The data also showed that 10 of these major ports logged positive growth in cargo traffic handling, while the remaining two saw a negative growth, as per the IPA.
The 12 major ports are Deendayal (Kandla), Mumbai, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Ennore (Kamarajar), Tuticorin (VO Chidambaranar), Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia) and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.
In July, IPA said Cochin Port registered the maximum cargo growth at 24.77%, followed by Visakhapatnam Port (10.80%) and JN Port (9.07%).
Chennai Port handled 8.89% more traffic compared to July 2023, while cargo traffic at Deendayal Port and V O Chidambaranar Port grew 7.13% and 6.74%t, respectively.
Similarly, Paradip Port logged 3.60% growth in cargo handling, SMP, Kolkata Port 2.26% and Kamarajar Port 0.69% in July this year, IPA said.
The growth in cargo traffic at New Mangalore Port was recorded at 0.18% during the month under review, it added.
The negative growth was witnessed at Mumbai Port with 1.23% and Mormugao Port with 1%, as per the IPA.