Low Visibility Prevents PM’s Helicopter From Landing In Taherpur, Modi Returns To Kolkata Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter failed to land at the Taherpur helipad in West Bengal owing to low visibility on account of dense fog in the area on Saturday, an official said.

The PM’s chopper made a U-turn after hovering over the helipad ground for a while and returned to the Kolkata airport, he said.

Till reports last received, the Prime Minister was waiting at the airport for further updates on the weather situation.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Modi would reach the rally venue district by road or whether he would wait for the weather to clear up and make another attempt to reach Taherpur by the aerial route, the official said.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister reached Kolkata at around 10.40 am and took a chopper onward to Taherpur in Nadia district, where he is scheduled to hold an administrative programme to launch highway projects in West Bengal, followed by a political rally of the BJP, titled Parivartan Sankalpa Sabha, which he is supposed to address.