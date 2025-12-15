Business NewsNationalLionel Messi's Delhi Arrival Delayed As Dense Fog Disrupts Flight
Lionel Messi's Delhi Arrival Delayed As Dense Fog Disrupts Flight

Messi is currently at the Mumbai airport and is expected to leave shortly for the final set of engagements, which includes an appearance at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium for a ticketed event.

15 Dec 2025, 12:35 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi, center, being presented an Indian cricket team jersey by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, left, during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)</p></div>
Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi, center, being presented an Indian cricket team jersey by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, left, during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Argentine football great Lionel Messi's arrival for the final leg of his G.O.A.T Tour here has been delayed after his flight was deferred due to inclement weather.

Messi, who was in Mumbai for the second day of his three-day whirlwind trip to India, was to land in the national capital earlier this morning but his charter flight was held up due to foggy conditions here.

The World Cup winner regaled fans in Mumbai last evening, posing alongside cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and a bevy of Bollywood stars and politicians. Before Mumbai, he also made similar appearances in Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The Kolkata leg was marred by chaotic scenes at the stadium as frustrated fans ripped apart seats and stormed the Salt Lake Stadium pitch after failing to catch a glimpse of the superstar, who was surrounded by politicians and officials.

