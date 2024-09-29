NDTV ProfitNationKaran Adani Congratulates Udhayanidhi Stalin On Becoming Tamil Nadu Deputy CM
Karan Adani Congratulates Udhayanidhi Stalin On Becoming Tamil Nadu Deputy CM

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi had approved Chief Minister MK Stalin's recommendations on a cabinet reshuffle.

29 Sep 2024, 06:22 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Saturday approved Chief Minister MK Stalin's recommendations on a cabinet reshuffle that included the elevation of his son Udhayanidhi as <a href="https://www.ndtvprofit.com/politics/udhayanidhi-elevated-as-deputy-cm-senthil-balaji-makes-a-comeback-in-tamil-nadu-cabinet-reshuffle">deputy chief minister</a>.</p><p>(Source:&nbsp;Udhayanidhi Stalin/X)</p></div>
Karan Adani, the managing director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., congratulated DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for assuming the position of deputy chief minister Of Tamil Nadu.

"Your dedication, leadership and commitment to the people of TN have truly set you apart and your vision will guide the state to even greater progress," Adani posted on X.

According to a Raj Bhavan release, CM Stalin "recommended to the Governor of Tamil Nadu (Ravi) to allot the portfolio of Planning and Development to Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, in addition to his existing portfolios and be designated as Deputy Chief Minister".

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

