Karan Adani Congratulates Udhayanidhi Stalin On Becoming Tamil Nadu Deputy CM
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi had approved Chief Minister MK Stalin's recommendations on a cabinet reshuffle.
Karan Adani, the managing director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., congratulated DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for assuming the position of deputy chief minister Of Tamil Nadu.
"Your dedication, leadership and commitment to the people of TN have truly set you apart and your vision will guide the state to even greater progress," Adani posted on X.
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Saturday approved Chief Minister MK Stalin's recommendations on a cabinet reshuffle that included the elevation of his son Udhayanidhi as deputy chief minister.
According to a Raj Bhavan release, CM Stalin "recommended to the Governor of Tamil Nadu (Ravi) to allot the portfolio of Planning and Development to Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, in addition to his existing portfolios and be designated as Deputy Chief Minister".
