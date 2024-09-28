Udhayanidhi Elevated As Deputy CM, Senthil Balaji Makes A Comeback In Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reshuffle

According to a Raj Bhavan release, CM Stalin 'recommended to the Governor of Tamil Nadu (Ravi) to allot the portfolio of Planning and Development to Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, in addition to his existing portfolios and be designated as Deputy Chief Minister.'

The Governor has approved the recommendations, it said, adding, the swearing-in ceremony of the ministers designate will be held on Sunday at 3.30 pm in Raj Bhavan.