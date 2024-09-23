Israel Aims To Attract Over 12,000 Indian Tourists In 2024

"Irrespective of the current scenario we are very positive. We're just waiting for the situation to calm down even more than what it used to be for us to see growth. We have welcomed 6,800 travellers, mostly pilgrims and business, from India and 6,72,400 globally in the January-August 2024 period, which was very organic," Israel Ministry of Tourism India Director of Marketing Amruta Bangera told PTI.