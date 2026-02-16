O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Tripti Dimri Starrer Film Slows Down, Mints This Amount

After a steady opening weekend, O'Romeo witnessed a sharp drop in collections on its first weekday, Monday, as the Shahid Kapoor–Triptii Dimri starrer added Rs.1.66 crore to its domestic total. With this, the film's India net box office collection has reached Rs 31.81 crore in four days.



The romantic revenge drama opened to a fairly strong response on Friday with Rs 8.5 crore and showed solid growth on Saturday, earning Rs 12.65 crore — a jump of 48.82 percent. Collections dipped to Rs 9 crore on Sunday before the expected weekday slowdown set in. Despite the fall on Day 4, the film has managed to cross the Rs 30 crore mark within its extended opening weekend. Its worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 40.6 crore.

The Monday occupancy reflected the usual drop in footfalls across major markets. Overall Hindi (2D) occupancy remained in the single digits to low double digits in most centres. Mumbai recorded 12 percent occupancy, with morning shows at 9 percent and afternoon shows at 15 percent across 721 screenings. The National Capital Region posted 9.5 percent occupancy from 1,196 shows, while Pune and Bengaluru registered 11 percent and 10 percent respectively.



Among the key territories, Chennai reported the highest overall occupancy at 15.5 percent, although the film had limited shows there. Jaipur followed with 14 percent occupancy. Hyderabad saw 9 percent turnout, Kolkata 8 percent and Ahmedabad 7.5 percent. Chandigarh logged 7 percent, while Bhopal reported the lowest at 5.5 percent. Lucknow remained relatively steady with 11 percent occupancy and Surat stood at 6 percent.



Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O'Romeo is based on Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai and features Shahid Kapoor in the role of Ustara. The film marks Bhardwaj's return to direction after three years and his fourth collaboration with Shahid Kapoor. The film also stars Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Farida Jalal in key roles.



While the film continues to draw praise for its performances, audience reactions to the storyline have been mixed. After the weekend push, its weekday trend will now be crucial in determining its overall box office run.



(These are live figures and are likely to change as the day progresses.)

