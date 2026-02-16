Cochin Shipyard Wins Rs 5,000 Crore Order From Defence Ministry

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. has emerged as the lowest bidder for a Rs 5,000 crore order by the Defence Ministry on Monday. The order involves construction of five Next Generation Survey Vessels or NGSV for the Indian Navy, the Miniratna PSU said in an exchange filing.

"We would like to inform that at the meeting held today at the Ministry of Defence, New Delhi, Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has been declared as L1 in the tender floated by the Ministry of Defence for construction of 5 nos. of Next Generation Survey Vessels (NGSV) for the Indian Navy. The estimated total order value is around Rs. 5,000 crore," the filing stated.

It added that the final announcement of the contract will be depend on the satisfactory completion of "necessary formalities" in this regard, and will be updated in due course.

Cochin Shipyard Q3 FY26 Highlights

For the third quarter of FY26, the defence PSU saw a 18% decline in its net profit even as Revenue from operations rose nearlyh 18%. Additionally, Cochin Shipyard announced an interim divided of Rs 3.5 per share. Check the highlights of the miniratna's Q3 performance:

Profit down 18.3% at Rs 145 crore vs Rs 177 crore YoY

Revenue up 17.7% at Rs 1,350 crore vs Rs 1,148 crore YoY

EBITDA down 21.4% at Rs 187 crore vs Rs 237 crore YoY

Margin At 13.8% vs 20.7% YoY

Cochin Shipyard Share Price

Cochin Shipyard's stock ended 0.23% lower at Rs 1,469.40 on the NSE. This compares to a 0.83% advance in the Nifty index on Monday. The sare price has risen 18.86% in the last 12 months, but fallen 9.3% year-to-date.

