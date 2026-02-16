AI Impact Summit 2026: NPCI Extends 'UPI One World Wallet' Services To Foreign Visitors — Here's How It Works

National Payments Corp announced on Monday the extension of the 'UPI One World' wallet services for international visitors from over 40 countries attending the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

The summit will take place from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20 in New Delhi and will host an expo featuring 13 country pavilions, showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. These include pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and Africa.

Through the pilot initiative, inbound foreign travellers will be able to make seamless, secure, and real‑time Person‑to‑Merchant (P2M) UPI payments during their visit to India, NPCI said in its press release.

Visitors can experience India's culture and cuisine while using "Made in India" UPI technology even without an Indian mobile number or bank account.

Commenting on the new feature, Sohini Rajola, Executive Director - Growth, NPCI said, "UPI is the world's largest real‑time payment system. By extending the 'UPI One World' service to foreign guests at the India AI Impact Summit, we are providing a convenient way to experience India's real‑time payments ecosystem and Madein India technology. This initiative also offers a glimpse into how smoother cross‑border payment systems can support a more connected global digital economy."

Availability and Accessibility

The 'UPI One World' wallet is available through authorised PPI issuers at New Delhi International Airport and at the NPCI Pavilion (Hall 14, Stall number 14.16) in Bharat Mandapam.

"Travellers can load the wallet using various payment methods and make transactions by scanning UPI QR codes via the PPI-UPI application. This eliminates the need to carry cash or manage foreign exchange complexities. Any unused balance can be transferred back to the original payment source as per foreign exchange regulations," the press release stated.

Step-by-Step Instructions To Avail 'UPI One World' Service

Download CheqUPI app by Transcorp via Play Store/App Store

Complete the application form: Enter personal details like Mobile Number, Name, Email; Upload documents - Passport, Visa

Take a selfie in the app

Set your UPI PIN; a unique UPI ID will be generated.

Load your UPI One World wallet using an international Debit or Credit Card.

Once submitted, the app is ready for payments.

Load up to INR 25,000 per transaction. A maximum of 2 wallet loadings are permitted per month, up to a total of INR. 50,000.

