IndiGo's Mumbai-Delhi Flight Gets Bomb Threat

30 Sep 2025, 11:25 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
The flight, operated with an Airbus A321neo aircraft, landed around 7.53 am. (Image: company website)
An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to the national capital received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, according to a source.

The flight 6E 762 had around 200 people on board, and security agencies found the threat to be non-specific, the source told PTI.

The source also said a full emergency was declared for the flight at the Delhi airport.

The flight, operated with an Airbus A321neo aircraft, landed around 7.53 am, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

A statement from IndiGo is awaited.

