India's Mineral Output Rose 13% In October: Government

The cumulative growth for the April-October period of the current fiscal over that of the year-ago period is 9.4%.

01 Jan 2024, 11:50 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)&nbsp;</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash) 

India's mineral production went up 13.1% in October 2023, over the same month a year ago, the government said on Monday.

The index of mineral production of the mining and quarrying sector for October was 127.4, 13.1% higher than October 2022, as per the provisional figures of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM).

The minerals that showed positive growth in October included iron ore, manganese ore, gold, and coal. Important minerals showing negative growth included lignite, copper conc, and bauxite.

