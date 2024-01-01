India's Mineral Output Rose 13% In October: Government

India's mineral production went up 13.1% in October 2023, over the same month a year ago, the government said on Monday.. The index of mineral production of the mining and quarrying sector for October was 127.4, 13.1% higher than October 2022, as per the provisional figures of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM)..The cumulative growth for the April-October period of the current fiscal over that of the year-ago period is 9.4%. .The minerals that showed positive growth in October included iron ore, manganese ore, gold, and coal. Important minerals showing negative growth included lignite, copper conc, and bauxite.