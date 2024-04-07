'Incredible India': UNGA President Lauds Digitalisation, Infrastructure Investment In India

The UN leader lauded India’s use of digitalisation to alleviate poverty and bring millions of people into the formal economic system “simply through the use of a handset and a digitalisation model.”

He underscored that digitalisation is important because it is “productive, it drives cost down, makes economies more efficient, makes things cheaper.”

He cited the example of digitalisation helping Indian women, and farmers across the length and breadth of the country and in far-flung places to negotiate their prices, deal with banks and make payments without having to leave their homes, farmlands or areas.